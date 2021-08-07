Houston County Courthouse, Caledonia businesses receive threats of violence

Aug. 7—CALEDONIA — An agitated man threatened to shoot a member of the Houston County Attorney's Office and blow up the courthouse on Thursday, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Two Caledonia businesses also received phone calls with threats of violence from the same suspect, according to a news release sent out Friday.

Officials did not report what may have motivated the man's threats.

The courthouse and the two businesses were locked down for about an hour. The suspect was identified shortly after the initial threat.

It was later discovered the same suspect also left a voicemail at another Houston County office with threats of violence.

The investigation is ongoing and felony charges are expected.