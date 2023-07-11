A Houston County deputy arrested on DUI charge had only been on the job a few months

A Houston County sheriff’s deputy arrested and dismissed for DUI last week had only recently been hired, officials said Tuesday.

Deputies arrested Matthew Story, then a patrol deputy with the Houston County sheriff’s office, at about 5:30 a.m. July 3 after a 911 caller said they saw a car hit a curb and continue to drive, Capt. Clay Chambers said. The caller described the car and a BOLO was issued to Houston County deputies.

Deputies found Story in his personal car at the corner of Houston Lake Road and Russell Parkway and arrested him and charged him with a DUI, Chambers said. He was dismissed from his job July 5.

Story had been employed for “several months,” Chambers said, and was not a full officer. Chambers said the sheriff’s office had no official or additional comments on Story’s arrest.

Story is the second Middle Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested for an intoxication-related charge in the past month. A Bibb County deputy was arrested in Virginia for public intoxication June 9 while he was attending a DEA task force training event.