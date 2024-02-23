Houston County man charged in “major” dog fighting ring

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County man is one of fourteen facing charges related to a 2022 Georgia dog fighting ring.

According to federal indictments recently made public, 45-year-old Terrance Davis of Pansey brought dogs to fight in a “large-scale dog fighting event” at a property in Donalsonville, Georgia, on April 24, 2022.

Attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice say fourteen participants brought 24 dogs to fight in the event.

“Law enforcement personnel who disrupted the event found numerous dogs inside crates in cars on the property,” USDOJ Attorneys announced Thursday, “The participants used their cars to store dogs who had already fought, as well as those whose turns had not yet come.”

The thirteen others charged were:

Willie Russell, 43, of Blakely, Georgia

Fredricus White, 36, of Panama City, Florida

Cornelious Johnson, 39, of Panama City, Florida

Terelle Ganzy, 34, of Panama City, Florida,

Brandon Baker, 41, of Panama City, Florida

Christopher Travis Beaumont, 37, of Panama City, Florida

Tamichael Elijah, 47, of Donalsonville, Georgia

Marvin Pulley III, 52, of Donalsonville and Jakin, Georgia

Herman Buggs Jr., 56, of Donalsonville, Georgia

Timothy Freeman, 26, of Bainbridge, Georgia

Gary Hopkins, 66, of Donalsonville, Georgia

Rodrecus Kimble, 43, of Donalsonville, Georgia

Donnametric Miller, 41, of Donalsonville, Georgia

If convicted, Davis and the others accused face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count of animal fighting charges.

