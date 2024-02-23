Houston County man charged in “major” dog fighting ring
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County man is one of fourteen facing charges related to a 2022 Georgia dog fighting ring.
According to federal indictments recently made public, 45-year-old Terrance Davis of Pansey brought dogs to fight in a “large-scale dog fighting event” at a property in Donalsonville, Georgia, on April 24, 2022.
Attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice say fourteen participants brought 24 dogs to fight in the event.
“Law enforcement personnel who disrupted the event found numerous dogs inside crates in cars on the property,” USDOJ Attorneys announced Thursday, “The participants used their cars to store dogs who had already fought, as well as those whose turns had not yet come.”
The thirteen others charged were:
Willie Russell, 43, of Blakely, Georgia
Fredricus White, 36, of Panama City, Florida
Cornelious Johnson, 39, of Panama City, Florida
Terelle Ganzy, 34, of Panama City, Florida,
Brandon Baker, 41, of Panama City, Florida
Christopher Travis Beaumont, 37, of Panama City, Florida
Tamichael Elijah, 47, of Donalsonville, Georgia
Marvin Pulley III, 52, of Donalsonville and Jakin, Georgia
Herman Buggs Jr., 56, of Donalsonville, Georgia
Timothy Freeman, 26, of Bainbridge, Georgia
Gary Hopkins, 66, of Donalsonville, Georgia
Rodrecus Kimble, 43, of Donalsonville, Georgia
Donnametric Miller, 41, of Donalsonville, Georgia
If convicted, Davis and the others accused face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count of animal fighting charges.
