Houston couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide, five children left orphaned on Christmas

A Houston man allegedly his wife, then himself on Christmas morning, leaving behind five children aged 7-16.

Maria Gonzalez, 42, was found dead around 1 a.m. Saturday on her front lawn from blunt force trauma, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On the lawn next to her was her husband, 45-year-old Arsenio, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Their children were found at the scene uninjured. They were taken by Children Protective Services and will be placed with relatives, according to police. It appears that they did not witness the murder.

The couple had just returned from a “family Christmas function,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement.

Police are still working through the investigation, including interviewing guests at the party.

No motive has yet been released.