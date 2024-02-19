Houston crash: 2 killed on Richmond Avenue, 3 taken to hospital

HOUSTON - Two people are dead and three other people – including two children – were taken to the hospital after a Houston crash on Sunday evening.

Officials say the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 6300 block of Richmond Avenue.

According to police, a Toyota Camry was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the back of a Toyota Scion.

Police say the Scion struck a tree, and the Camry struck a different tree.

A 30-year-old woman in the Scion, and a male passenger died from their injuries. Two child passengers, 5 and 10, in the same car were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The 19-year-old man who was driving the Camry was also taken to the hospital. Police say he was not impaired.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation continues.