Houston crash: At least 10 vehicles involved in deadly crash on Highway 59

HOUSTON - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 59 South on Monday.

According to officials, the crash occurred on the Trinity River Bridge between San Jacinto County and Polk County.

Texas DPS troopers reported around 8:20 a.m., a Toyota Tundra and a Volkswagen Beetle were traveling south when the Toyota lost control and was hit by a Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer which then collided with the Volkswagen.

Investigators say the driver of the Toyota was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CRIME: Harris County investigation: Possible human skull found in woods on Baker

During the aftermath of the crash, an International truck tractor semi-trailer had slowed down and was hit by a different Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer. No injuries were reported by troopers in this secondary crash.

According to DPS troopers, a Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer came to a stop on the roadway after this second crash and a Chevrolet Silverado tried to veer left to avoid crashing with the Peterbilt but hit the rear of the International truck involved in the previous crash. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this third crash.

After this third crash, a Toyota Rav4 was hit from behind by a Chevrolet Impala, triggering a chain reaction involving a Ford F-150, according to reports.

A Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer veered to the left to avoid crashing with the cars but was hit by a Nissan passenger car. Troopers say the passenger of the Ford got out of the vehicle and was pinned between the vehicles when the Ford was rear-ended by a different Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Authorities report 44-year-old Jaqueline Teeters of Livingston, the driver of the Chevrolet, was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, 37-year-old Drew Broom of Jasper, was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the passenger in the Ford, 37-year-old Selina Gilchriest, was also taken to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital, where she died from her injuries. An 8-year-old child passenger was also taken to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As of now, this is an ongoing investigation, and no further information has been provided.