Houston Crash: Passenger dies after car flips multiple times; Driver accused of drunk driving
HOUSTON - Houston Police Department's Crime Division is investigating a fatal DWI crash on Sunday.
According to police, a car with two people inside, lost control on Jenson southbound and Tidwell intersection.
The car flipped multiple times and hit a pole.
Police say, the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver did not die.
Authorities did not provide identification of the driver or passenger.
DWI charges may be filed against the driver, according to police.