Houston crime: 4 suspects in jail following dangerous pursuit with shots fired at officers

HOUSTON - Houston police says four very dangerous suspects are in jail after shooting at police cars during a chase.

Police were searching for a suspected vehicle that was involved with a shooting of a 15-year-old near Pitner Road in Northwest Houston around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Within a few minutes, authorities located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

During the pursuit, officials said the suspects fired several rounds at officers’ patrol vehicles.

Officers said three of the vehicles were struck by the gunfire. However, officers did not return fire during the shooting and continued to pursue the vehicle.

The pursuit lasted until Ameswood Road where all four suspects were caught after they jumped out of the vehicle and foot pursuit began.

Officials said they also found two weapons.

Police say the 15-year-old is still in critical condition.

Authorities said the four suspects ages range from 17 to 20-years-old.