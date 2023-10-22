Houston crime: Family member drives man to Hobby Airport, later dies: police

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead near Hobby Airport on Saturday evening.

Details are very limited, but we're told the victim was found dead at the intersection of Telephone Road and Airport Boulevard, just before 6:30 p.m.

Officials did say the shooting didn't occur at the airport.

Authorities stated a family member drove the man to the hospital who believed it may have been a safer location to take the victim to.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.