Houston crime: Killer accused of covering victim in concrete mix now in custody

HOUSTON - The man wanted for allegedly killing a man and covering him in concrete mix is now in custody, according to court records.

Wallick Thompson was wanted in connection with the death of William Satterfield. Court records stated Thompson was arrested on Saturday.

Satterfield was found shot in the skull, covered in concrete mix with a 6-inch piece of wood lodged in the back of his throat in March 2021.

DNA evidence linked Wallick Thompson to the murder in February 2022. Records say samples were pulled from the victim's wallet, a beer can, and a broken wooden stick on the scene - noting that a 6-inch piece of wood was lodged in the victim's throat.

The evidence "strongly supported" that Thompson was a contributor. But still, no charges were filed.

Wallick Thompson (left) and William Satterfield (right)

Then in November 2023, more DNA evidence came through, showing that samples from the victim's hands and vehicle "strongly supported" DNA samples from Thompson.

Charges were finally filed shortly after, nearly three years after the killing.

There's no word yet on when Thompson will appear before a judge.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.