Houston Crime: Man dies after getting shot in neck by four men in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man on Sunday morning in Northwest Houston, which police are describing as a targeted shooting.

Around 4am, police responded to a shooting on 4800 block of West 34th Street near Highway 290. Once officials arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his neck and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say the man was walking with a woman back to their hotel when they were approached by the 4 men. One of the witnesses described the men wearing ski-masks and who were all carrying guns.

According to police, the man was shot multiple times by the men with one of the shots becoming fatal. After the shooting, the men got back inside a dark sedan and drove westbound on 34th street.

Police say the shooting could have been a result of a disagreement that happened earlier that day.

Authorities ask if you have any information on the shooting or the 4 men involved, you can contact HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.