Houston crime: Taco truck theft suspect sought by authorities

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery of a taco truck in early October.

Officials said the robbery occurred in the 10900 block of Beechnut on Sunday, October 1, just before 11:30 a.m.

The victims told police that an unknown male walked into the truck, pointed a handgun at them, and demanded their money.

Authorities said the victims complied and gave the suspects their money and personal property.

Officials stated the suspect, described as a Black male, 20 to 25 years old, who was wearing a tan hoodie and white pants, got into a light-colored Kia 4-door sedan and drove away.

Authorities added the vehicle that was used in the robbery was a stolen vehicle and was found unoccupied in the 9200 block of Burdine in Houston.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.