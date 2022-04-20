Houston deputy arrested and fired for stealing from Vietnamese businesses while in uniform

Former Deputy Constable Bobby Joe Espinosa of the Harris County Precinct 4 was fired and arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from four Vietnamese businesses in Houston while in uniform.



Espinosa, 39, was accused of stealing a total of $5,700 between September 2021 and March 2022.



The former deputy constable used his authority as a law enforcement officer to get customers at the Vietnamese establishments to leave before coercing employees to open cash registers and remove money from tip jars.



Espinosa, who spent seven and a half years with Precinct 4, was also accused of unplugging surveillance cameras and prying open game machines at the different locations for cash.



The father of six was arrested on April 15 and charged with felony theft. Espinosa faced a judge in probable cause court on April 16. He was released after posting a $30,000 bond on Sunday.



His conditions include a curfew set at 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. every day. He is also prohibited from possessing a firearm and being in contact with his victims.



“(Espinosa) used his authority as an officer as a threat. A huge betrayal of the public who he is sworn to protect,” the judge stated





NEW: A judge at probable cause court just set the bond to $30,000 for a Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputy accused of stealing between $2,500-$30,000 from several Vietnamese businesses… while wearing his deputy uniform. @abc13houston https://t.co/i29ci9C1L2 pic.twitter.com/gnbfEYkICM

— Daniela Hurtado (@ABC13Daniela) April 16, 2022







“Every one of us who puts on this uniform wants to maintain the pride in our agency and our profession and we can only do that by fully investigating any allegations of wrongdoing,” Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said in a statement. “These allegations against ex-deputy Bobby Espinosa are no different and are receiving the full attention of my office in collaboration with the Harris County Sheriff’s office.”



“Once we were made aware of these allegations, my office, along with investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, worked together culminating in my office placing ex-deputy Bobby Espinosa into custody, and transferring him to the investigators,” he added. “I am sincerely grateful for the citizens who joined with us to provide critical tips and information in this investigation.”

Story continues

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Asian Orgs Demand NY Chinatown Stabber Be Charged With Hate Crime After Previous Asian Attack

Pro Bono Law Firm Alliance to Represent Korean American Sisters Attacked With Cinder Block in Baltimore

Filipino American Woman, 68, Attacked During Violent Robbery in Oakland Chinatown

Netflix releases action-packed trailer for new anime based on video game franchise ‘Tekken’