Houston deputy shot and killed during early morning traffic stop

A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack."

Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, was shot multiple times after pulling over a white Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap. The man driving the car exited the vehicle and immediately began to shoot at Galloway, who died at the scene.

Constable Ted Heap. (Harris County Constable Precinct 5)

“He is survived by a daughter, as well as his sister, and the numerous numerous numerous officers here at precinct five who were trained by him, who he mentored, and who are going to miss him tremendously,” Heap said Sunday.

A suspect in Galloway's shooting has not yet been identified. Heap described it as a routine traffic stop.

Witnesses described the suspect as a young Hispanic male, who allegedly used what was characterized as an "assault type" weapon. The suspect returned to the car and drove off after the shooting.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urged anyone with information on the suspect to reach out to police.

"Corporal Galloway served with honor and distinction, and his life was taken as he served to keep the rest of us safe," Turner said. "Thank you for your service."

The investigation will be taken over by the Houston Police Department, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

"This is senseless, it makes no sense whatsoever," Finner said. "Our special investigative unit homicide has taken lead on it in a message to this suspect: the best thing you can do is turn yourself in. Peacefully."