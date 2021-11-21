Houston driver leads deputies on car chase, exits vehicle holding baby; 3 other children in truck, police say

A suspected drunken driver in Houston led sheriff’s deputies on a chase early Sunday before finally coming to a stop and emerging from the vehicle carrying a baby, authorities said.

A Harris County deputy saw a white Ford pickup "driving erratic" around 1:35 a.m., Lt. K.R. Benoit said. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued, Benoit said.

The pursuit went on for nearly 13 miles, with the driver at times topping 100 mph. He eventually stopped and got out of the vehicle "with a child in hand," Benoit said.

Benoit described the driver as a Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s.

Officers arrested the driver and discovered three other children in the truck. Their ages ranged from an infant to 8 eights years old, Benoit said. None were injured. Their relationship to the driver was not clear.

The driver, whose identity was not released, is facing several felony charges, including a possible DWI.

It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.