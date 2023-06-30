Houston father of 3 left in critical condition after being shot 4 times during Chinatown robbery

[Source]

Houston’s Chinese American community is asking the public for help after a father of three was shot four times during a robbery and was left in a critical condition.

What happened: Holam Cheng was returning home from work when he was shot during a robbery in front of his family’s apartment in the 9200 block of Bellwood in Houston’s Chinatown on Sunday morning, reported ABC13.

According to the Houston Police Department (HPD), Cheng was shot four times during the incident. He was rushed to the Ben Taub Hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

GoFundMe: Cheng’s daughter, Michelle, has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for her father’s medical expenses and for their family’s utility bills. According to Michelle, doctors have “determined that they cannot remove all of [the bullets]” from Cheng’s body, "resulting in a permanent disability."

“As you can imagine, our lives have been turned upside down by this horrifying incident,” Michelle wrote. “My father, the pillar of our family, is now fighting for his life in the hospital, facing a long and arduous journey of recovery.”

The emotional and physical toll on him is immense, and the road ahead is uncertain and challenging. Compounding this devastating situation is the fact that no one in our household is currently able to drive or maintain employment. There are 8 people total in our family: 5 children, 2 adults and an elderly. With my father's disability and the pressing need to be by his side during this critical phase, our family's financial situation has become dire.

Arrest and investigation: Police tracked down a vehicle seen outside the apartment on the day of the incident. Cheng then identified Quincy Harold as the suspect from a photo lineup, according to court records.

Harold was charged with aggravated assault. He is expected to appear in court on Friday. Investigators are reportedly searching for more suspects in relation to the robbery.

Community effort: The Chinese American community and social workers in Houston are organizing to help the Cheng family.

“They just want to make sure there is food on the table, and their children have school and education," Chi Mei Lin, executive director of the Chinese Community Center, told ABC 13.

About the family: Cheng, who worked at a restaurant, immigrated to the U.S. more than 20 years ago with his wife, Jianyun Ke. They currently share an apartment with another restaurant worker to help save money.

"I'm a citizen, American citizen,” Ke said. “And my husband is supposed to be taking his citizenship exam next week. Now, he can't.”

