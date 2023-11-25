Houston father of man gunned down in the Heights hopes surveillance photos will lead to killers' arrest

HOUSTON - Hank Bush describes his 41-year-old son Jason as a free spirit.

"He got into a little trouble in his life, but for all accounts and purposes, had turned himself around and was doing good the last three or four years," Bush said.

On Nov. 4 at 5:23 p.m., Hank got a text from Jason.

"He said he was ready to take a nice cruise out here, and he wanted to have a steak," said Bush.

An hour and a half after sending that text to his dad, Jason Bush would be dead.

SUGGESTED: Houston officer-involved shooting near Cityscape Avenue, no injuries reported

It happened in the parking lot of this gas station at 1514 White Oak Drive.

Police say the motive is unknown.

"One of the males approached him at point-blank range, shot him twice, drove off. End of story," Bush said. "Was he meeting them? Was it road rage? Did he have a wreck? Somebody commented on Facebook looks like something hit his bumper it's dragging."

Houston Police just released these surveillance photos of the two men and a truck.

"I would have thought someone would have reached out to me from the police department. 'By the way, we're putting your son's murderers on the internet get ready for it'," Bush said. "No, I just sat there I was shocked and appalled when I saw it."

The two men don't try to hide their identities.

"They're unique. They're distinctive. They don't blend in. Someone is going to know who they are," said Bush.

If he could talk to the two men, this is what Hank Bush would tell them.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"Enjoy your freedom while you can. It won't last much longer. You're looking at a jail cell soon and hopefully the death penalty," he said.

Because of these two, Hank Bush had to do something no parent should ever have to do which is bury their child.

"It's never going to go away. You wake up, you don't really sleep at night. It never goes away," he said.

If you know the identities of the men call HPD's homicide division or Crime Stoppers 713-222-TIPS.