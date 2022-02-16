Houston girl, 9, fatally shot by robbery victim, police say

A Houston man who was the victim of a robbery fired the deadly shot that struck a 9-year-old girl who was riding in a pickup truck with her family on Monday, police said.

Tony Earls was with his wife at a drive-thru ATM at about 9:43 p.m. when he was robbed, Fox 26 reported, citing police. Police told the station that Earls fired a gun at the robber as he fled the scene and then shot at the pickup truck that he believed the robber entered.

HOUSTON OFFICIALS PLEAD FOR INFO ON ROAD RAGE SUSPECT WHO SHOT 9-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN THE HEAD

Police said the pickup truck that was hit had nothing to do with the robbery. A family of five were inside and a 9-year-old girl who was in the backseat was struck. KHOU 11 reported that the family was headed to Spanky’s Pizza for Valentine’s Day. The report identified the girl as Arlene Lynette Alvarez. She was hospitalized on Monday and died a day later.

2 HOUSTON 9-YEAR-OLD GIRLS SHOT BY STRAY BULLETS IN 1 WEEK

"I think she passed away yesterday, to be honest with you guys," Armando, her father, told KHOU 11. "As a dad, she passed away in my arms. Something not really to brag about or talk about but I saw her come in and I saw her leave, I can tell you that."

Earls has been charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and it is unclear if those charges will be upgraded.