Houston hoops coach: Kansas’ KJ Adams ‘one of most underrated players in America’

Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams is having a career year, so naturally he’s garnering some well-earned praise.

Add another admirer to the list: Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson, whose No. 4 ranked Cougars visit No. 8 KU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

“Adams is one of the most underrated players in America,” Sampson told reporters Thursday. “If he was washcloth and you just wring him out, it would flood with a winner. He’s just a winner.”

Adams is currently averaging a career high in points (12.8), assists (3.3) and rebounds (4.8). He’s been KU’s third-leading scorer, even flashing his jump shot at times.

He’s been working hard on his jumper for months.

“I just did more reps, that’s about it,” Adams has said of his workouts. “Nothing really special about it. Just going to Austin (and) shooting as many reps as I could.”

Adams’ jump shot was on display against Oklahoma State this week, when he drained a deep one with a hand in his face — a rare sight for the athletic forward who usually scores around the basket.

However he’s scoring, KU is at its best when Adams is on the floor. Coach Bill Self’s top three lineup ratios all feature Adams.

Naturally, Kansas coach Bill Self has been impressed by Adams’ play overall.

“C.B. (former KU star Christian Braun) said ... ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody play harder than that kid,” Self said after the Jayhawks’ recent win against Iowa State. “I mean, he gets over every screen and he just does so many things from an effort standpoint. ... He’s just playing so well.”