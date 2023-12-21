Houston hospital offers child patients holiday magic beyond the medicine

Houston — Eight-year-old William Wilson will spend Christmas in a hospital room fighting a blood disorder.

Surrounded by machines and tubes is not what a child dreams of for the holidays.

But at Houston's Texas Children's Hospital, there's a magic beyond the medicine, as decorations help transform the hospital's 16th floor into what looks more like a high-end holiday store.

Themed Christmas trees at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston. December 2023. / Credit: CBS News

There's a Barbie-themed tree, a railroad-themed tree, a Houston Astros-themed tree, a Yoda tree and sweet treats-themed tree.

"It's so pretty," patient Marixsa Elizondo said. "It's so beautiful and colorful!"

/ Credit: CBS News



Each child can choose one special theme for their room, decorated by people who won't even meet them.

/ Credit: CBS news

Wilson went with a Hot Wheels theme.

"I love it," Wilson said.

Much more than a Christmas tree, it's the stability of tradition at an uncertain time.

/ Credit: CBS News

