Houston ISD to convert libraries into disciplinary centers

July 29 (UPI) -- The Houston Independent School District, the largest public school system in Texas, will convert libraries into disciplinary centers.

New Superintendent Mike Miles, who was tapped to head the school district after the Texas government took it over this spring, announced the change earlier this summer, KTRK reported.

Miles has created a special subsect of Houston ISD, known as the New Education System, according to its website. The NES is a listing of "priority schools" that will receive extra resources.

For example, teachers in such schools will receive starting salaries of $81,4000 and a $10,000 stipend along with performance incentives, according to a news release in June. The minimum pay for new teachers in the state of Texas is $33,660.

The change would eliminate librarian and media specialist positions at the 28 underperforming schools originally targeted to be overhauled under the NES program. Officials would also review 57 additional schools that opted into NES on a case-by-case basis.

A petition has since been started to prevent the transformation of libraries into disciplinary centers.

"Libraries play an essential role in promoting literacy and critical thinking, providing a space where students can explore new ideas, expand their horizons, and develop into well-rounded individuals," the petition reads.

"Transforming these spaces into detention centers not only dilutes their educational significance but also perpetuates negative stereotypes about learning, hindering the positive impact libraries can have on students' lives."

Earlier this month, the school district announced it would also hire more police officers and increase salaries and sign-on bonuses for law enforcement at the schools.

The salary was increased for an 11-month officer to $54,000 and for a 12-month officer to $63,800 with annual bonuses.

Beyond the changes at Houston's schools, Miles has received criticism for alleged unprofessionalism. The superintendent, who took over the district in June, missed the public comment section of a board meeting, leading a crowd of teachers and parents to give him "an earful," KHOU reported.

"Our elected board members would never allow any superintendent to miss public comment," teacher Michelle Williams said. "It sends a message of disrespect and unprofessionalism on his part."

The Texas Education Agency, which reports to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, announced the intervention earlier this year and said it would abide by state law. Democrats view the move as a hostile takeover to push the state toward a charter school-based system.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner previously called the takeover "troubling" and said "it's not unexpected."