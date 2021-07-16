Houston landscaper brutally beaten on the job over parking dispute

NBCU

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s married life is harmonious! The couple surprised fans with a performance on Thursday, their first time taking the stage together since tying the knot. The Mr. and Mrs. sang some of their duets during a free concert at Ole Red bar, which Blake owns in Oklahoma. Blake excitedly introduced the crowd to his wife, calling her Gwen Stefani but the singer corrected her groom. “I thought it was Gwen Shelton now,” she said. Blake revealed that the show was a rehearsal for his upcoming tour. During the run through, Gwen joined Blake for their collaborations “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You” and said her “No Doubt” hit song “Don’t Speak.”