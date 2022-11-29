Houston lifts water warning, schools remain shut for second day

·1 min read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Houston lifted a boil-water notice for residents Tuesday after finding no danger in the wake of a weekend power outage that shut a treatment plant serving the fourth largest U.S. city.

However, schools attended by more than 190,000 students remained closed for a second day. Houston Independent School District called off classes and workers were told to work from home Monday after a water treatment plant temporarily lost power and a backup unit failed to take over.

"Houston Water has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water," the city said, adding that tap water met regulatory standards under tests that were confirmed by the state.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had said transformers at the plant tripped off and staff required two hours to return the two units to service. The outage led to a temporary drop in pressure that prompted the boil water warning.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Alexander Smith)

