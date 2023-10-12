Houston man arrested for attempted kidnapping of 1-year-old near Buffalo Bayou trail

HOUSTON - A Houston man was arrested Tuesday after police say he tried to kidnap a woman's baby while she and her child were walking a popular trail.

The suspect, 32-year-old Papa Madou Gueye, attempted to grab the one-year-old boy from his stroller as he and his mother approached him near the Buffalo Bayou Walking Trail by Sabine Street, according to court documents.

The woman chased Gueye for half a mile, flagging down a runner on the trail who got the attention of a police officer. The officer was injured while attempting to arrest Gueye.

32-year-old Papa Modou Geuye, the man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman's child near the Buffalo Bayou Trail on Oct. 10. (HPD photo)

Police say Gueye admitted that he was trying to take the woman's baby and leave the United States.

Gueye did not appear in court Wednesday, with a clerk stating that he was being disruptive. He was granted a $40,000 bond and his arraignment is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The woman and child were not hurt in the incident.

The case has shaken Houston residents, many of whom frequent the Buffalo Bayou Trail.

"It's scary because it could happen to anybody, and no one thinks it's going to be them," said Kalyn Thomas, a Houston resident.

"I try not to go walking at night, but just hearing that's something that happened during the day is something else I have to be worried about now," said Victoria Torralba, another Houston resident.

Police are investigating the motive for the attempted kidnapping and whether Gueye knew the woman or her baby.