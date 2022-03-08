Houston man charged for fleeing Amory police

Mar. 7—According to the Amory Police Department, a Houston man was charged with fleeing/eluding in a motor vehicle.

According to a press release from the APD, officers were notified of a reckless driver traveling towards Amory March 3 after 9 p.m. When the vehicle was located and a stop was attempted, the driver, 35-year-old Johnny L. Easley, fled before finally coming to a stop west of Amory on Highway 278.

Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes set his bond at $35,000. Easley is free on bond.