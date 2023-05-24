Houston man charged with murder of Palestine woman

May 23—A Houston man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Brittany Johnson, 30, of Palestine who was shot and killed March 2.

Chief Mark Harcrow said United States Marshals arrested Joseph Christopher Cole, 50, of Houston Monday, May 22, in Harris County. Cole will be extradited back to Palestine for prosecution.

According to Harcrow, just before 10 p.m. March 2, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Joe Louis St. in Palestine.

Officers found Johnson inside of the home with a gunshot wound to the torso. EMS transported her to the emergency room at Palestine Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

During the initial investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Johnson's ex-boyfriend Cole. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the charge of murder, issued by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas.

The charge of murder is a first degree felony. If found guilty, Cole could face a sentence of five to 99 years in prison.