Houston man charged with torturing older man to death with push pins

A 23-year-old Houston man allegedly tortured a man in an abandoned apartment by tying him up and sticking push pins into the bottom of his feet, then stabbed him.

Richard Plata has been charged with the murder of 67-year-old Richard Davis, who was found dead on July 19, the Houston Police Department announced Monday.

Plata allegedly tied Davis up and repeatedly jabbed the pins into his feet. Eventually, Plata beat Davis and stabbed him with an unknown object, according to police.

Davis was found dead in the abandoned apartment.

Investigators have not revealed a motive or whether the two men even knew each other.

Plata remains behind bars as of Tuesday morning and is due back in court on Aug. 29. No bond is listed.