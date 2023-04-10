Houston man cleared of life sentence for 2010 murder arrested again in new murder case

A Houston man who served seven years in prison for a murder conviction that he was later cleared of was charged with murder again in connection with an unrelated incident in Houston last week, police said.

Houston police said Lydell Grant, 46, is accused of fatally shooting a fellow motorist, identified as 33-year-old Edwin Arevalo, following a minor roadway collision on Thursday, April 6.

Police reported after the vehicles collided Thursday, Grant got out of his vehicle, shot Arevalo, and then fled the scene.

Grant was taken into custody on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said. He remained jailed through the weekend and his bond is set at $1 million.

In 2012, Grant was convicted of killing 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn, who was stabbed outside a Houston bar two years earlier – a crime that Grant pleaded guilty to.

During the trial, six eyewitnesses to the stabbing also testified against Grant.

He served seven years of his life sentence when he was released on bond in 2019 when the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals heard arguments concerning a new analysis of DNA found on the victim’s fingernails.

The new evidence pointed to his innocence and he was exonerated in May 2021.

The investigation into Scheerhoorn’s murder continued and, in 2019, police arrested then-41-year-old Jermarico Carter as a murder suspect.

Carter was tracked down in Atlanta, where he was in custody for unrelated charges, and he confessed to the killing. He then pleaded guilty to the murder in 2022 and was subsequently imprisoned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.