Gary Dwon Gaffney, 36, pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal agents today before U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

A news release from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston's office said information presented in court, showed that on August 21, 2021, Gaffney was arrested on an unrelated warrant for a theft charge and was booked into the Liberty County Jail. While in custody, Gaffney requested to speak to officers in reference to having knowledge about a plot to bomb the Mickey Leland Federal Building in Houston.

Gaffney named two individuals and claimed they had already acquired fertilizer and detonation devices to execute the bombing. As a result of Gaffney’s false statements, an extensive federal investigation was launched. Agents were not able to find any evidence to confirm Gaffney’s claims and he eventually admitted to making the fraudulent statements.

Gaffney was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 3, 2021. He faces up to five years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Houston man faces sentence for lying about plot to destroy courthouse