Houston man gets year in prison after trespassing Bush airport, 'should have shot him'

HOUSTON - A Houston man gets sentenced to federal prison after he trespassed Bush Intercontinental Airport, causing some operations to shut down for nearly two hours.

Allan Leon Goins III, 36, was ordered to serve 12 months and a day in federal prison for unlawfully entering an aircraft area, thereby violating security regulations with intent to commit a felony, says U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Goins had previously pleaded guilty on May 24.

After his prison sentence, Goins will immediately be under three years of supervised release. The court also mandated restitution payments totaling $2,276.48.

He confessed to deliberately breaching and trespassing into the restricted airport operations area at Houston Bush Airport on Nov. 2, 2021, U.S. Attorney's Office says. This restricted zone serves both domestic and foreign air carriers and Goins evaded established security measures, fencing, and restricted access protocols.

Court documents state Goins stole an Atlantic Aviation Inc. uniform and a utility cart, causing damage to the cart. He evaded security personnel's attempts to apprehend him and caused a pursuit that lasted more than an hour in dark and foggy conditions.

Due to the chase, authorities had to temporarily shut down airport runways, taxiways, and the West complex operations for about two hours.

Eventually, Goins was arrested and said law enforcement "should have shot him", U.S. Attorney's Office reports.

On Nov. 5, 2021, officials say they searched clothing discovered in the area where he was arrested and found a loaded Walther PPS 9mm caliber pistol.

Goins will remain in custody until he is transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility, with the specific facility to later be determined