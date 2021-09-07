Houston man kills woman in murder-suicide in Marriott hotel lobby

A Houston man killed a woman and then died by suicide Tuesday afternoon in the lobby of a Marriott hotel, police said.

No one else was injured in the murder-suicide that sent people streaming out of the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston, cops said.

The unidentified man, in his 30s, and the woman, in her 20s, had just entered the hotel together and appeared ready to check in, Houston police chief Tony Finner said. They had a short conversation before the man pulled a gun.

“We do not believe this is a random event,” Finner said.

Police are still investigating the relationship between the two people and any possible motive for the shooting.