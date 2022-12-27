Houston mechanic and father-of-two shot dead before Christmas in argument over $500 bill

Gustaf Kilander
·2 min read

A Houston mechanic with two children was shot and killed during an argument over a $500 repair bill.

Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was ambushed, chased, and killed in a shooting similar to an execution two days before Christmas on Friday afternoon, his family has said.

The Texas mechanic’s sister, Sandy Casillas, told ABC13 that witnesses said her brother had argued with a client after repairing a truck.

The customer hasn’t been identified. They returned to the body shop with five men, refusing to pay the $500 bill.

Mr Casillas is reported to have told the client to take his truck and go. Instead, the confrontation became violent.

“My brother started running,” Ms Casillas told ABC13. “He ran through all the side businesses he could run through. They did catch up to him, and they shot him in the head. [Point] blank. They put him on his knees, and they shot him in the head.”

KHOU11 reported that Mr Casillas told the men that “I have a family, just take whatever you want,” but that they killed him anyway.

Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was shot and killed during an argument over a $500 bill (Screenshot / KHOU11)
Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was shot and killed during an argument over a $500 bill (Screenshot / KHOU11)

His family said that he was planning on using the $500 to complete his Christmas shopping.

“Santa was coming with Daddy, but Santa showed up, but Daddy didn’t,” Ms Casillas said, according to KHOU11. “We don’t have a holiday no more – we don’t know what the holidays are no more.”

Relatives went to the scene of the crime on Christmas Day, demanding that the killers be held accountable.

“I’ll be damned if I let this case go cold,” Ms Casillas said. “My brother will get his justice.”

The authorities told KHOU11 that the matter is under investigation and that they’re looking for security footage of the shooting.

While no suspects have been publically named, the family said they think they know who’s responsible and have made police aware.

“He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle,” Ms Casillas told KHOU11. “He didn’t deserve this.”

The mechanic’s brother, Jose Casillas, told the outlet that “it’s been three of the longest days”.

He told ABC13 that he had been speaking to Mr Casillas about the customer the day before his brother’s death, adding that he had seen screenshots of the conversations between the customer and the mechanic.

“After that, I just received a call that my brother has been shot,” the brother said. “I didn’t believe it at first.”

Ms Casillas added: “You don’t do that to any human beings. You don’t do that to animals. How do you do that to my brother? What they did is not fair and if you’re the mother of those six individuals, at least be a good enough mother to turn your child in.”

Recommended Stories

  • Christina Ricci says women should stop calling each other ‘b*****s’

    Actor discussed internalised misogyny in a new interview

  • Seattle police arrest man with sword after attempted burglary, assault

    A man was arrested by Seattle police after attacking an officer with a sword and attempting to break into a home Sunday night. When officers arrived, the man approached a police vehicle and struck the driver’s door with the sword. After refusing the officer’s demands to drop the sword, the man walked away from police, breaking the windshield of a car parked on the block.

  • Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$902k in the last 12 months

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • 10 Ways for Millennials To Get Rich in 2023

    From entering the workforce during the height of the Great Recession to being saddled with student loan debt, millennials haven't had it easy. And the financial challenges are adding up in the form of...

  • Hearing delayed for ex-DA Jackie Johnson charged in wake of Ahmaud Arbery killing

    A judge has postponed a court hearing this week for a former Georgia prosecutor charged with meddling in the police investigation of the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of The Procter & Gamble Company ( NYSE:PG ) by taking the...

  • Investing in Southwest Airlines May No Longer Be Worth It Following Holiday Fiasco

    Airlines obviously can't control the weather, but how they handle subsequent delays is of utmost importance. For Southwest Airlines, the inability to get back on track following a storm that rocked...

  • Southwest cancels 70% of its flights as travelers try to get home

    Thousands of Southwest Airline flights scheduled to depart on Tuesday and Wednesday have been canceled following the beleaguered airline's admission that it

  • Active investing poised to be on the rise in 2023

    Assets in direct indexing are expected to climb to $825 billion by 2026, from roughly $462 billion now.

  • NFL power rankings: How far do the Bucs jump after another comeback win?

    Check out the latest NFL power rankings following Week 16 action

  • Could we see Sean Payton and Tom Brady in New Orleans next year?

    Earlier this month, we mused about Sean Payton and Tom Brady finally getting together in 2023, possibly with the Saints. While the possibility Brady to New Orleans (or anywhere) remains a complete and total unknown, there’s a growing school of thought in league circles that Payton, if he coaches in 2023, will return to the [more]

  • Houston mechanic killed over $500 days before Christmas

    As many are finishing up their Christmas celebrations one Houston family spent their Christmas pleading for justice after a local mechanic was shot and killed. It's been a heartbreaking holiday for the family of 29-year-old Luis Manuel, a mechanic, husband, and father of two young girls.

  • Peru protest deaths keep anger burning

    STORY: Protests in Peru following the ouster of former president Pedro Castillo have left 22 people dead - the youngest just 15 - and anger is simmering despite a lull in violence over the holidays in the heavily Catholic country.Edgar Prado, a mechanic and driver from southern Peru, was one of ten people killed in the city of Ayacucho in the most bloody violence that has roiled Peru in recent weeks.Edgar's sister, Edith Prado, said he was not involved in the protests. "He was basically murdered by the military. For us, this was a cruel attack on my brother."Edith said Edgar left the house he shares with her after gunfire hit their gate on December 15th, and he saw protesters being hurt.Just before 6pm, security camera footage shows a group of protesters and others standing in the street where a person lies on the sidewalk.Edgar is seen checking on the person while others run off.A minute later, Edgar is shot and collapses. He died the next morning.The military said they had come under attack, and responded with force.The clashes began with the Dec. 7 ouster of former president Pedro Castillo after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress to avoid an impeachment vote he feared losing. Parliament voted him out of office, and he was arrested for alleged "rebellion." Castillo denies the charges.His arrest triggered an outpouring of anger at the country's political elite and Congress, widely reviled as corrupt and self-serving, especially in Peru's poor southern regions. New President Dina Boluarte tried to stem the protests, and the government declared a nationwide state of emergency December 14, curtailing some civic rights and allowing the armed forces to support the police. 19-year-old Jhonathan Alarcon died after he was shot in the hip during the protests, according to his aunt and data from Peru's ombudsman.In an act of protest, his family on Dec. 22 took his coffin to the plaza where he was shot - a red banner commemorating the victims of what it called a "massacre."Jhonathan's aunt, Luzmila Alarcon:"They (the military) are supposed to defend the territory or maybe confront another army in the jungle, but not to go out into the city, where there are children and elderly, and shoot the way they did."The United Nations has called for investigations into child casualties in the protests. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has condemned violence by both security forces and protesters and called for dialogue.

  • Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger

    Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel's Supreme Court and other top officials, they said the alliance of religious and ultranationalist parties threatens Israel’s future. “We come from all strata of society and from across the political spectrum,” the letter said.

  • MLB Legend’s Daughter Arrested for Hiding Newborn in the Woods

    Manchester New Hampshire PoliceThe homeless daughter of MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is facing felony charges after she misled authorities about the location of her abandoned newborn baby in forest surrounding Manchester, New Hampshire. Police say they got a call at about 12:40 a.m. Monday about a woman who had given birth in the woods. They said the mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, had told them to head to a particular location where she had given birth in a tent, however emergenc

  • Woman arrested in South Carolina airport after attacking husband over 'indecent' photos on his phone: police

    A 55-year-old woman was arrested in South Carolina after police say she physically attacked her husband when she found indecent photos on his phone during vacation.

  • Racist incident at California In-N-Out caught on video

    Two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in California were faced with racist language and threats on Christmas Eve.

  • A Woman Began Screaming And Filming Me In A Parking Lot — But That's Not Even The Worst Part

    "My adrenaline carried me through the parking lot confrontation, my errand, and back home before I collapsed."

  • 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli advises Sam Bankman-Fried on potential prison time, saying he should prepare by listening to rap music and shaving his head

    Disgraced FTX cofounder Sam Bankman-Fried was extradited to the US this month after being hit with eight criminal charges.

  • Here’s what life might look like for Todd Chrisley when he reports to prison next month

    The couple is currently appealing their convictions.