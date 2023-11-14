Houston mother killed in front of three daughters, killer on the run

HOUSTON - A Houston mother, 38-year-old Jameka Williams, was gunned down in front of her 14, 12, and 7-year-old daughters.

"My niece who was here at the time called my phone and said that her dad had killed her mama, and she was just crying," said Jaterra Willaims.

Jaterra says her sister was a wonderful mother to her four children and was a loving person. Police say the killer is believed to be Jameka's boyfriend. The family identifies her boyfriend as Christopher Levels.

Police say the suspect shot the victim in their Missouri City home, left the scene in a white Nissan Altima, and is still on the run.

"She was in the mirror combing her friend, about to go out with her friends, and he couldn't handle it and just did that to her," said Jaterra. "I was shocked…But I did see it coming. He was very jealous of her."

Janiqia Williams, Jameka's other sister, says she wants to see the suspect do the right thing and turn himself in.

"Do the right thing, you know you hurt the only people that really loved you that genuinely loved you and looked out for you so if you're out there, do the right thing not only for Jameka but for your kids," she said.

Jameka's family encourages anyone who is experiencing a violent or dangerous partner to seek help.

You can call 800-799-7233 any time for domestic violence help.

Houston police are investigating this case. If you have any information or know where the suspect is you can call 713-222-TIPS and remain completely anonymous. You could receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest or conviction.