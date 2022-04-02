Houston murder suspect arrested in Palestine

Apr. 1—The Palestine Police Department worked in conjunction with the Houston Police Department to arrest Roderick Moore, 20, on a Capital Murder charge for his suspected involvement in a fatal shooting March 19 at the Galleria Mall in Houston.

Palestine police took Moore into custody on its own warrant Friday, March 25, and the Harris County warrant for capital murder was served on Friday, March 31.

As of press time Friday, the suspect was still in custody at the Anderson County Jail.

"The detectives and officers involved in this case did an excellent job following up and locating these individuals," said Palestine Chief Mark Harcrow. "These individuals are dangerous, and our streets are safer with them behind bars."

According to Harcrow, on March 24, detectives were requested to assist the Houston Police Department with their investigation into a murder March 19 at the Galleria Mall in Houston.

Moore and Kylyn Thomas, 20, were identified as persons of interest in the Houston PD investigation, and a description of the vehicle they were using was provided to Palestine detectives.

Harcrow said the Palestine detectives were familiar with both Moore and Thomas, and "knew them to be members of a local criminal street gang suspected to be involved in several Palestine cases," which included previous shootings.

Palestine PD already had a warrant for the arrest of Moore for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, related to a shooting from October 2021 in Palestine in the 200 block of Joe Louis Street. During the previous shooting, a 24-year-old man was shot in the back and survived.

Harcrow said Palestine detectives located Thomas and Moore's vehicle March 25 in the 500 block of East Neches St., sitting in a driveway with both inside.

Additional officers were called to assist, and a felony stop was conducted. Moore was arrested on the felony warrant, and a handgun was recovered from the floorboard of the vehicle near where he was seated.

Story continues

Thomas was found in possession of a handgun, less than one gram of cocaine, over two and a half ounces of marijuana and a bundle of cash.

He was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Jaques Faulk, 24, who was also on scene, was found in possession of nearly three and a half ounces of marijuana and approximately two grams of cocaine.

Faulk was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Several Palestine Police Department cases are still open investigations and additional charges for these individuals are expected in the future.