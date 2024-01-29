Houston pair accused of running funeral home without a license

Two people in Houston were arrested after authorities say they were running a funeral home without a license while also stealing insurance payouts.

Javian Major, 26, and Sandy Broussard, 38, were charged with forgery and theft respectively, according to NBC affiliate KPRC.

The pair are accused of conspiring "to forge beneficiaries' signatures, illicitly obtaining life insurance funds and stealing thousands," according to a Facebook post from the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable.

Officials said at a press conference Friday that the monthslong investigation began with a tip to the Texas Funeral Commission.

"This is a case that absolutely turns my stomach," Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said during the news conference. "It turns my stomach because you're dealing with people at the most vulnerable time of their lives – after they lost somebody they loved and cared for."

Victims taken advantage of at 'lowest point'

Multiple victims of the alleged scheme spoke during the news conference about falling prey during their most sensitive moments.

“When a family is grieving at their lowest point, this individual had the nerve to take advantage of us,” Ernest Aakquanakhann, a victim of the alleged scheme, said.

The victims who spoke at the press conference reiterated their need for justice to be able to grieve.

"I have never heard of anybody doing this, but this man needs to be buried under the jail," said Shatammiz Hicks.

The accused are out on bond, according to KPRC. It is unclear if Major or Broussard have an attorney who can speak on their behalf.

Investigators believe there could be more victims.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston pair accused of stealing from grieving families