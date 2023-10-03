Houston parks receiving the least funding out of big cities in study
The study from Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research points at a mechanism that results in the city's parks and rec receiving just $32 per-resident.
The study from Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research points at a mechanism that results in the city's parks and rec receiving just $32 per-resident.
"I’m living on my own for the first time and I literally struggled with this soooo much, thank you." The post Professional cleaner reveals how a cheap pumice stone can clean even the filthiest of ovens: ‘Girl! wow!’ appeared first on In The Know.
Whoever wins Saturday will have a leg up in the SEC West race.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde determine who needs a win more in the last Big 12 occurrence of the Red River Rivalry game.
The new term comes at a time when the court finds itself under increased scrutiny over what critics say is a pattern of ethical lapses.
A previous report revealed the Seminoles to have made some curious decisions about how it counted male and female athletes.
Shiny hair = that old money drip you're looking for.
The Nissan Hyper Urban concept is an electric crossover with a distinctive exterior design and a futuristic, lounge-like interior.
The handheld steamer can clean and sanitize a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, laminate, marble and sealed hardwood.
Investors have historically been skeptical of green hydrogen. High production costs, expensive infrastructure builds, competition with batteries and minimal government support have made the green hydrogen sector a risky bet. Electric Hydrogen (EH2), a Massachusetts-based green hydrogen technology company, has just become green hydrogen's first unicorn, with a $380 million Series C raise that brought its valuation up to $1 billion.
A vaccine for an aggressive type of breast cancer is currently in clinical trials. Here’s why this is groundbreaking and how it works.
Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or some other painful collapse, Jorge Martin has the Bad Beat breakdown to close out Week 4.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
Umbra, Capella Space and GHGSat are among the seven companies that will provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery, part of an acquisition program that has a maximum potential value of $476 million across all providers. The new awards are under the aegis of NASA’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition Program, which was established by the agency's Earth Science Division to acquire remote sensing imagery from commercial providers to support Earth science research. “This contract will provide a cost-effective means to complement the suite of Earth observations acquired by NASA and other U.S. government agencies, as well as international partners and agencies,” the agency said in a statement.
Before you drop $250 on Apple's earbuds, try one of these exceptional -- and affordable -- alternatives, each tested and reviewed.
A 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante VR-X sedan, the sporty version of Mitsubishi's big sedan, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Soaring bond yields have made the stocks less appealing. Plus, the market expects investments for new power plants, aging infrastructures, and renewable technologies to cost more as interest rates stay higher for longer.
Netflix's new, four-part documentary looks at the relationship between the athlete and his Spice Girl-turned-designer wife.
Work on an electric Audi R8 successor said to be 'well under way.' Wouldn't show until 2027 at the earliest, and won't be called R8.
Samsung’s new portable solid-state drive supports up to 2,000 MB/s sequential read and write speeds. It ships in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB storage tiers.
The judge in the New York financial fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and their family business clarifies remarks he made Monday about the statute of limitations in the case. Trump, meanwhile, says he will take the witness stand “at the appropriate time.”