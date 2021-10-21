Houston Pension Buys Crypto, an Asset ‘We Could Not Ignore’

Danielle Moran
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The pension fund for Houston’s firefighters is tip-toeing into cryptocurrency investing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Houston Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund, which has $5.5 billion of assets, said it invested $25 million in Bitcoin and Ether through NYDIG, a Bitcoin-focused subsidiary of asset manager Stone Ridge.

“I see this as another tool to manage my risk,” said Ajit Singh, the chief investment officer for fund. “It has a positive expected return and it manages my risk. It has a low correlation to every other asset class.”

State and local government pension funds are a powerful force in investing, overseeing more than $5.5 trillion in assets, according to the National Association of State Retirement Administrators. Though as stewards of taxpayer funds they’ve been slow to pile into the speculative mania around cryptocurrencies, Houston’s step isn’t unprecedented. Two Virginia pension funds that first bought digital assets two years ago have recently said they are planning to expand their investments by another $50 million.

With Bitcoin hitting new highs Wednesday and more than doubling since the beginning of the year, some institutional investors are giving crypto another look. This week’s rally, which pushed Bitcoin above $66,000, was spurred by optimism that the launch of the first futures exchange-traded fund for the currency in the U.S. would lead to more mainstream acceptance.

Read More: Bitcoin Surges to All-Time High in Crypto’s ‘Validating Moment’

Singh said he preferred direct tokens, rather than taking on risk associated with futures-related investments.

“We didn’t want to get the synthetic exposure,” he said. “We decided to go directly to the token. As more and more institutional adoptions happen, there will be more and more dynamics that develop for supply and demand. And having physical assets -- actual tokens -- gives us in the future the possibility of income generation potential.”

Related: Virginia Public Pensions Make a Direct Bet on Cryptocurrencies

The Houston fund handles retirement benefits for more than 6,600 active and retired firefighters and family beneficiaries. Since 2004, active firefighters have contributed 9% of their salary to the fund, with the city of Houston contributing at least twice that amount.

Singh is confident that the crypto investment will pay off.

“We have been studying this as an asset class to add to our investment portfolio for quite some time; we were watching it, we were analyzing it,” he said. “It became an asset class we could not ignore anymore.”

(Updates with more recent assets under management in second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DeFi Tops $100 Billion for First Time as Cryptocurrencies Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s record rally helped push the value of assets used in decentralized finance to $100 billion for the first time, according to data compiled by DeFi Pulse. DeFi Pulse calculates the amount by combining the balance of Ether and other assets held in smart contracts settled on the Ethereum blockchain and multiplying them by their price in dollars.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s S

  • Cboe Re-Enters Crypto With Deal to Buy Digital-Asset Platform

    (Bloomberg) -- Cboe Global Markets Inc. is re-entering the world of cryptocurrency with an agreement to acquire Eris Digital Holdings LLC amid a growing appetite for the assets.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism

  • Crypto entrepreneurs have engaged in regulatory ‘arbitrage’ to avoid oversight, says SEC’s Gensler

    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler encouraged crypto entrepreneurs to seek to comply with U.S. financial and banking regulations, placing special emphasis on the need for oversight of stablecoins, or digital assets that seek to maintain a peg to the U.S. dollar.

  • Stocks Decline as Inflation Fears Weigh on Market: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks and Treasuries fell as investors deliberated over mixed corporate earnings against rising expectations for inflation. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe S&P 500 slid 0.2% in late mo

  • Existing home sales surge as interest rates point higher

    Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes bounced back in September to their strongest pace since January as mortgage rates tick higher, motivating buyers to get off the sidelines. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that existing homes sales rose 7% compared with August to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units. “The increase in sales in the latest month I would attribute to mortgage rates,” said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist.

  • Tesla took a $51 million hit on its bitcoin investment in Q3 despite the token soaring 30%. Here's why.

    According to Tesla's accountants, the company's bitcoin fell in value during the third quarter, despite the price jumping.

  • The View From Brussels: How the EU Plans to Regulate Crypto

    The European Union (EU) wants to regulate the digital asset industry; there are a number of bloc-wide initiatives already underway. The most comprehensive is a 168-page “Markets in Crypto-Assets” (MiCA) that would create an EU-level licensing framework for crypto issuers and service providers. According to Eva Kalli, a member of the European Parliament, the new proposals for digital assets, data and artificial intelligence (AI) were all inspired by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of 2016, which sought to strengthen consumers’ control over how their data is used by companies allowed to operate in the EU.

  • Houston Firefighters Pension Fund Makes Bitcoin, Ether Purchase

    A pension fund for firefighters in Houston has made a purchase in bitcoin and ether facilitated by bitcoin investment firm NYDIG.

  • U.S. Existing-Homes Sales Rise 7%, the Most in a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose in September by the most in a year, suggesting a slight easing in home-price growth and lower mortgage rates a month earlier provided a tailwind for demand.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Force

  • The only way is up: corporate chiefs warn on prices

    For central bankers wrestling with the question of whether inflationary pressures are transitory, industry chiefs around the world have a clear message: prices are only going higher. Shortages of workers, fuel, cargo ships, semiconductors and building materials as the global economy bounces back after pandemic lockdowns have companies from electric car makers to chocolatiers scrambling to keep a lid on costs. "We expect inflation to be higher next year than this year," said Graeme Pitkethly, finance chief at Unilever, which says its products, from Dove soap to Ben & Jerry's ice cream to Persil washing powder, are used by 2.5 billion people every day.

  • Walt Disney (DIS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $171.18, moving +0.02% from the previous trading session.

  • Prosecutor: Giuliani associate schemed to beat campaign laws

    An associate of Rudy Giuliani hatched a scheme to funnel $1 million in funds from a wealthy Russian financier into U.S. elections knowing full well he was breaking campaign finance laws, a prosecutor said Thursday during closing arguments at a federal trial. Evidence shows that Lev Parnas and a co-defendant, Andrey Kukushkin, used “lies and tricks” to conceal the source of the money, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten told a New York City jury. Parnas made a series of straw donations despite being “told again and again that he couldn’t donate somebody else’s money,” Scotten said.

  • How Does Crypto Fit Into a Passive Investment Strategy?

    Until recently, there’s been little that’s passive about cryptocurrency. So how should advisors approach it as an investment for their clients?

  • China’s Falling Home Prices Cast Another Shadow Over Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s housing market slump has intensified in recent weeks as sales plunge and more developers default on their debt. Now the downturn has reached another milestone: home prices have begun falling for the first time in six years.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy M

  • Paypal reportedly in talks to acquire Pinterest for $45 billion

    Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss the latest news of Paypal expressing interest in acquiring Pinterest for $45 billion and what this acquisition could mean for the tech space moving forward.

  • ‘Investing in crypto is now something thematic': Grayscale CEO

    Bitcoin smashed its previous all-time high of just under $65,000 on Wednesday — just a day after the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF on Tuesday, Oct. 19. In light of these developments surrounding bitcoin, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein believes that investment in crypto shows no signs of stopping.

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin