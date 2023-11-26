Houston Pets Alive! hosts 'Home for the Pawlidays' adoption event, Giving Tuesday
HOUSTON - Join Houston Pets Alive! (HPA!) at their holiday adoption event to help adorable dogs and cats find a new home!
The "Home for the Pawlidays" adoption event sponsored by Best Friends Animal Society will be held on Dec. 2 from 12 to 4 p.m. at 2025 W 11th Street. HPA!'s event will feature a vendor market, food, and photo opportunities for guests.
The following shelters and rescues will be present, offering a variety of adoptable dogs and cats ready to find their forever homes:
City Baytown Animal Services
SPCA of Brazoria County
Houston Humane Society
Jenni's Rescue Ranch
Galveston Island Humane Society
Cuddle Buddies Rescue
Loving Arms Pet Placement
Westie & Scottie Rescue Houston
Fort Bend County Animal Services
Harris County Pets
The Sunshine Fund Cat Rescue
632 Canine Rescue
City of La Porte Adoption Center and Animal Shelter
Best Friends Animal Society
Sugar Land Animal Services
Galveston County Animal Resource Center
Houston Pets Alive!
Pasadena Animal Control and Adoption
Montgomery County Animal Services
Navasota Animal Shelter
BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions
Rosenberg Animal Control
Jens Neonatal Kittens
Destination Rescue
Lone Star Pawz
Great Pyrenees Advocates of Texas, INC
You can also show your support by making a donation to HPA! for Giving Tuesday until Nov. 28. The campaign aims to raise money for the rescue and care of at-risk companion cats and dogs.
Until Nov. 28, donations made to HPA! will be matched 100% by a generous supporter, dollar-for-dollar, up to $75,000, which is HPA!'s donation goal.
Donations can be made online by clicking here.