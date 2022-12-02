Houston police arrest 2 in connection with killing of Migos rapper Takeoff

Migos rapper Takeoff memorial billboard Derek White / Stringer/ Getty Images

Houston police announced Friday that they arrested two people in connection with the alleged murder of rapper Takeoff, NBC News reports.

Patrick Clark was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a news conference. The other suspect, Cameron Joshua, was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

"We were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, and that's why he's being charged with murder," said Houston Police Department Sgt. Michael Burrow.

The arrests come a month after Takeoff, a member of the popular rap group Migos, was shot and killed outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Officials say that Takeoff and fellow Migos group member Quavo were attending a private party at the bowling alley. Gunfire erupted near the entrance, hitting Takeoff after an apparent disagreement over a dice game as the party was coming to an end. Though the investigation is still ongoing, officers say they are certain Takeoff was not a part of the disagreement.

"I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside," Burrow said. "He was not armed, he was an innocent bystander."

You may also like

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker may really be in peril

World's 1st hydrogen-powered jet engine could mark turning point for aviation industry

U.S. gas prices fall to pre–Ukraine invasion levels, Dow jumps back up into bull market