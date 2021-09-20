Houston police officer killed, another shot while serving warrant

Two police officers were shot, one fatally, Monday morning while executive a warrant at a Houston apartment complex, according to officials.

The officers, both part of the Houston Police Department’s Major Offenders fugitive warrant team, were serving an arrest warrant on a narcotics case around 7:30 a.m. when they were shot, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Officer William Jeffrey, a 30-year veteran of the force, was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Michael Vance, who was hired in 1997, was still in surgery around noon Monday and is currently in stable condition.

“This has been a tragic day. It is another reminder that police work is inherently dangerous and police officers never know what they are going to face when they leave their homes,” Turner said during a press conference Monday.

Police Chief Troy Finner said Jeffrey and his wife, another police officer who had just retired, were in the beginning of building their “dream home.”

The officers knocked on the apartment door and were welcome by a woman. After asking where the suspect was, the officers were met with gunfire from inside.

Jeffrey, 54, was hit several times and died from his injuries.

“He’s one of our very best,” Finner said.

Vance, 50, was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Black man, was found dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released publicly.