Houston police officers injured when drunk driving suspect crashes into patrol car: report

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a police car in southwest Houston in the early hours of Sunday morning, injuring two officers at the scene.

An officer was blocking traffic for a tow truck that was loading a broken down vehicle on the Southwest Freeway around 5:15 a.m. when the suspect rear ended the police cruiser in a red Ford Focus, Fox 26 Houston reports.

One officer suffered a concussion and another suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The 39-year-old suspect was charged with intoxication assault, according to Fox 26 Houston. His identity has not been released by police.

Separately, another suspected drunk driver crashed into a Houston police officer's vehicle and another woman's car around 3:00 a.m. in northwest Houston.

The officer was uninjured and the woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was charged with driving while intoxicated.