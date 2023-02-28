Houston police refer investigation of ex-Biden staffer Sam Brinton's alleged airport luggage theft to FBI

The Houston Police Department has referred its investigation of a former Biden administration official charged in two separate luggage thefts to the FBI, Fox News Digital has learned.

The case centers around Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin, who alleged earlier this month that clothing worn by former Department of Energy (DOE) official Sam Brinton had been contained in her luggage that she reported missing on March 9, 2018, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Sam Brinton speaks onstage during The Trevor Project TrevorLIVE NYC at Cipriani Wall Street on June 11, 2018, in New York City.

Khamsin, who designs her own clothing line, said she recently saw a report that Brinton had been charged with stealing pieces of luggage at two separate airports and noticed that he appeared to be wearing her clothes in several photos. Khamsin said she had packed the same clothes in a bag that vanished back in 2018.

After the apparent theft of her bag, Khamsin and her husband filed a report with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department. The couple also filed a claim with Delta Air Lines, which she had used to travel from Houston to Washington, D.C. The case was never solved.

After seeing her clothing that resembled the ones in her lost bag in the recent media reports about Brinton, Khamsin filed a complaint with the Houston Police Department in December.

Houston police told Fox News Digital on Monday that personnel from the department’s Criminal Investigation Division has met with FBI personnel at the airport regarding the luggage theft case.

As of publishing time, Brinton has not been charged with any crime related to Khamsin’s claims.

Sam Brinton speaks onstage during an event on Dec. 3, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.

Minnesota prosecutors charged Brinton in October with stealing a suitcase worth $2,325 from a Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport baggage carousel in September. Brinton faces up to five years in prison for the alleged crime and was released without bail following a court hearing last week.

Then in December, Nevada prosecutors charged Brinton with grand larceny of an item valued between $1,200 and $5,000. Brinton was accused of stealing a suitcase worth around $3,670 on July 6 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Brinton was released after a judge set bail in the case at $15,000 and ordered Brinton to "stay out of trouble."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Brinton’s lawyer for comment.