Shooting reported at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston: Police

Officers are responding to reports of a shooting at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, according to Houston police.

It appears "a possible shooter is down," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Gonzalez corrected an earlier statement claiming it was a sheriff's deputy that fired the shot, saying "other agencies fired."

Gonzalez said the department is continuing "to assist in a methodical/thorough search of the complex."

PHOTO: Officers are responding to reports of a shooting at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, according to Houston police. (KTRK)

PHOTO: People leave the scene as officers are responding to reports of a shooting at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, according to Houston police. (KTRK)

Gonzalez said some Harris County deputies also work at the church as a part-time job.

The church confirmed shots were fired, adding, "Please pray for Lakewood and our community."

There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene.

That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community. — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodchurch) February 11, 2024

The Sunday afternoon shooting was reported while a Spanish language service was underway.

PHOTO: File image of Lakewood Church in Houston. (Timothy Fadek/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

