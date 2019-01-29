Houston police shooting: Five officers injured attempting to serve warrant

Five police officers were shot as they attempted to serve a warrant, according to officials in the Texan city of Houston said. Their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

As they were serving a warrant, gunfire erupted when they were at the door of the property, police chief Art Acevedo told a news conference. Two were critically injured when they were hit in the neck, he said.

Two suspects were hit by return gunfire, he added. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Additional information about the suspects was not immediately available.

The officers were taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.. The narcotics division's commander Paul Follis told The Houston Chronicle newspaper that said the officers conditions ranged from "pretty good, to really bad."

"They're all hanging on," he said, adding one was headed into surgery.

Chief Avecedo added the two hit in the neck were in critical but stable condition. The other three were stable and expected to make a full recovery.

One of the officers was airlifted to a hospital, Houston Police Officers' Union president Joe Gamaldi said in a separate tweet, adding: "Please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers."

HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

Both Mr Turner and Chief Acevedo went to the hospital where the injured officers were taken.

We have several officers that have been struck by gunfire, the situation at the shooting scene is still fluid. Please pray for our officers and their families. More to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 29, 2019

Texas governor Greg Abbott said the shooting was a "solemn reminder" of the service and sacrifices made by officers.

"The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved," he said in a statement.