Miami mayor makes bold, refreshing move naming Art Acevedo police chief | Editorial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
the Miami Herald Editorial Board
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez went big and recruited Art Acevedo to be the city’s next police chief. It’s a bold move, it’s a sign of expansive thinking — and it’s a problem.

Bringing in Acevedo is not the problem. In fact, it’s a good thing. He’s the accomplished police chief of Houston, known nationwide from his appearances on CNN as a law-enforcement expert. Miami is lucky to have an outsider of this caliber.

“Chief Acevedo is a true change agent,” is how an excited Suarez described the city’s new chief to the Editorial Board on Monday morning.

But Acevedo’s selection was a total surprise to Miamians, a hire made public only Sunday night, after weeks of public interviews with candidates who put themselves out there to apply for the job. The city scrapped that whole process, and that’s unfair to the people who were following the rules. There were eight final candidates — five of them internal — waiting, along with Miami residents, for Miami City Manager Art Noriega to make a selection, as is his job.

Instead, Suarez reeled in a big fish from Texas. The secret negotiation began when Suarez and Acevedo spoke. The chief wanted to come to Miami. Acevedo, Houston’s popular police chief and a Cuban American, has made a name for himself demonstrating with Black Lives Matter protesters following George Floyd’s death. Floyd, who was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police last May, hailed from Houston and was buried there. In placing himself amid protesters, Acevedo made an heartening show of empathy with those sick of — and sickened by — police violence against African Americans.

But it has to have been more than performance art. Many of Miami’s Black residents have been crying out for such a change within a department that has promoted its last few chiefs from within, a move viewed by many, fairly or not, as a continuation of the same culture that once put the department under Department of Justice oversight for the killing of several Black suspects. That oversight ended just a few weeks ago as Chief Jorge Colina was retiring.

The deal to land Acevedo was the work of Mayor Suarez, whose aggressive approach toward raising Miami’s profile during a crippling pandemic has included working to attract Silicon Valley stars and high-profile innovators like Elon Musk.

Yes, Acevedo is an outside-the-box candidate, a strong and transformative hire.

At his news conference, Acevedo said: “There is a lot of pain in this country . . . impacted by bad policing.” For Acevedo, a top law-enforcement officer working in the belly of the beast, to publicly move the conversation from the tepid “a few bad apples” to “bad policing” already signals a new, and we hope, better day in which he pushes officers back from excessive force.

Unfortunately, the residents, city leaders and local activists, who have made police reform a monumental issue, did not get to watch Acevedo be interviewed by the search committee members as the other candidates were, on YouTube — because he wasn’t.

Acevedo’s selection seems on the mark. But if doing an end-run around the public selection process becomes the standard — and it shouldn’t — a wholly unacceptable candidate could be selected next time. What if a Joe Arpaio wannabe shows up?

There is a process in place for good reason.

The mayor told the Editorial Board that secrecy was essential to close the deal and to avoid embarrassing Acevedo or the mayor of Houston if things didn’t work out. Currently, the Florida Legislature is considering legislation to keep secret candidates for university presidencies. We don’t like that, either. That might be how corporate America works, but taxpayers should be assured of a public process.

A police chief has extraordinary powers, supervising men and women who carry badges and guns, and who have the ability to deprive people of liberty — and to kill them.

Suarez said he brought the parties together, then stepped aside to allow Noriega to do the hiring.

On Monday, many activists and organizations awaiting the naming of a new chief were trying to catch up.

“I’m OK with the outsider point from the standpoint of creating a culture shift in the department, but it really bothers me that of the nearly six hours of YouTube footage that the public had available to watch the candidates, there was no mention of this candidate, and the public did not have a chance to learn more about his qualifications or weigh in on the process,” said Melba Pearson, the director of policy and programs for Florida International University’s Center for the Administration of Justice.

Pearson, who lost her bid for Miami-Dade state attorney last year, said the city made “a mockery of the hard work of the people who interviewed all the candidates, the folks that took the time to watch, and [that] seems like a colossal waste of time if they knew what the outcome was eventually going to be based on a recruitment call in the middle of the night.”

In the next few weeks, it will be up to Acevedo to calm these concerns from community stakeholders about the lack of diverse input in his selection. Despite this rough start, from what we know, he stands a good chance at succeeding and building trust.

Recommended Stories

  • Art Acevedo introduced as Miami's police chief

    Art Acevedo is moving on to other challenges after spending 4 and 1/2 years as the top cop in Houston.

  • Miami taps Houston's top cop for police chief post

    Art Acevedo, the Houston police chief who forged a national profile by calling for gun control, marching with protesters after George Floyd's death and criticizing former President Donald Trump, is taking the top job in the Miami Police Department, officials said Monday. “We went out and got what I feel is America's best chief," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez standing alongside Acevedo at a news conference Monday after describing him to The Miami Herald as the Tom Brady or Michael Jordan of police chiefs.

  • What we know about HPD chief's exit for Miami

    Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is moving on to other challenges, according to a late night email, confirmed by the officers' union.

  • Chief Acevedo headed to much smaller dept. with lower crime rate

    Art Acevedo will be in charge of less than half of the number officers in Miami, and will patrol a fraction of the square miles that Houston covers.

  • Who will be the next HPD chief? Mayor to address it this week

    The person replacing Art Acevedo will inherit a police force of more than 5,200 officers and a 671-square-mile jurisdiction.

  • Williamson, Ingram power Pelicans past Clippers 135-115

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) Zion Williamson mixed full-speed, behind-the-back dribbles, pin-point bounce passes and even an alley-oop lob into his usual repertoire of forceful finishes at the rim. Williamson scored 27 points to go with five assists, Brandon Ingram added 23 points and New Orleans routed the Clippers 135-115 on Sunday night. ''We were on the attack,'' Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said.

  • Biden's secretary of state makes overseas debut with visit to Japan, Korea

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Tokyo on Monday, starting a four-day visit to the region, highlighting Washington's renewed focus on alliances in Indo-Pacific in the face of assertive China. The visit, from March 15 to 18, to Tokyo and Seoul is the first overseas trip by top cabinet members of President Joe Biden's administration and follows last week's Quad alliance summit of the leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India. The Quad summit pledged to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, a major priority for Tokyo, and cooperate on maritime, cyber and economic security in the face of challenges from Beijing.

  • Drones capture whales feeding off Spanish coast

    The graceful sea mammals, which can reach up to 24 meters in length, were captured in 700 hours of film by the EDMAKTUB Association.For the past seven years, the association has recorded how common fin whales come to feed up to six miles off the coast south of Barcelona and Tarragona in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia.Some of the whales return to the same stretch of coastline to feed."Of more than 132 whales observed, 10% have been seen in previous years," said Eduard Degollada, EDMAKTUB association president, who added each animal can be identified by marks on their heads.

  • Texans and Dolphins swap starting linebackers, draft picks

    The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade Benardrick McKinney and Shaq Lawson and also swap draft picks.

  • Watch Lil Baby Take on Police Brutality During ‘The Bigger Picture’ Grammy Performance

    Insecure star Kendrick Sampson joined the rapper's powerful statement on Black Lives Matter

  • Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

    Bullish sentiment has overtaken oil markets, but a quick look at the fundamentals should bring observers back down to earth rather abruptly

  • Politicians Mad USPS Won't Have More EVs in Its New Postal Truck Fleet

    Only 10 percent of the new trucks from chosen contractor Oshkosh Defense are planned to be EVs. Congressional reps want to freeze the contract pending further study.

  • A San Antonio man spoke out against Texas ending mask mandate. Then his noodle shop was vandalized with 'ugly display of hate.'

    Support is rolling in for a San Antonio man whose noodle shop was tagged with racist graffiti after he spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • March Madness amid COVID: How the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament is different

    The NCAA released the TV schedule for the first round of March Madness late Sunday night.

  • Billie Eilish’s Grammys Red Carpet Look Includes Pink Floral Bell-Bottoms and Chunky Loafers

    The singer is nominated for four Grammy awards tonight.

  • Miranda Lambert "Bluebird": 2021 GRAMMY Awards

    Inspired by the tattoo on her right forearm, Miranda Lambert soars during her performance of "Bluebird." The song appears on Wildcard, which earned the songstress a golden gramophone for Best Country Album. Stream the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards anytime on the CBS app and Paramount+.

  • Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson’s remark about feeling safe in Senate during Capitol riot labeled racist

    Johnson told a radio-talk-show host that he was not worried during the Jan. 6 siege because he knew the Trump supporters storming the building loved the country and supported law enforcement. Johnson, though, had previously theorized that the intruders were antifa adherents dressed as backers of the then-president.

  • Surprise pick: Houston Chief Art Acevedo, a national figure, will lead Miami police

    Miami’s next police chief is a surprise pick that few, if any, saw coming — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, leader of the fourth largest police department in the country and a man who forged a national profile the past year marching with police reform protesters after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

  • Haitians barricade streets to protest insecurity after gang murders of police

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitians used flaming tires, trucks and debris to barricade some of Port-au-Prince's main roads on Monday to protest the insecurity wracking the country in the wake of the deaths of police officers in a botched raid on a gang stronghold. At least four police officers were killed and eight injured on Friday in an attempted raid on the Village de Dieu slum in the capital, where kidnapping victims are often kept and which has become a no-go area in recent years, authorities said. President Jovenel Moise denounced the acts as "a declaration of war against society," called on security forces to continue working to free Village de Dieu and announced three days of national mourning.

  • Indiana parts ways with Archie Miller

    The move comes after a disappointing season by the Hoosiers