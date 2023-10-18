Houston to receive $653K to combat online crimes against children, Cornyn says

HOUSTON - U.S. Senator John Cornyn has announced that the City of Houston was awarded a federal grant to combat technology-facilitated child exploitation.

According to a statement, the grant is just over $653,000.

SUGGESTED: Man escapes shackles at Harris County Courthouse, on the run in Houston

The funding will come from the U.S. Department of Justice and was authorized by Cornyn's PROTECT Our Children Act, which was signed into law last year and reauthorized the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

"By providing the resources law enforcement agencies need to counter the threat of cyber-crimes, we can build more barriers between predators and the victims they target," said Sen. Cornyn in a release. "This funding will improve the ability of prosecutors and law enforcement to go after online child predators with new technology and protect vulnerable children from this heinous crime."