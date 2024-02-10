Houston road closures: I-610 Loop, I-69 southbound lanes closed until Sunday

HOUSTON - Houston drivers should be aware part of a major roadway will be closed all weekend for construction.

According to Constable Mark Herman, the Texas Department of Transportation will close all southbound mainlanes of I-610 West Loop at I-69 Southwest Freeway until Sunday, Feb 11 at 3 pm.

The closures will be part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.