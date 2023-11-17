Houston robbery: Man stole woman's debit card after shoving money in her face, police say

HOUSTON - The Houston police are asking for help identifying two people involved in robbing a woman in September.

On Sept. 28, a woman was checking out at a grocery store in the 1300 block of W. 43rd around 3 p.m. with an unknown man standing behind her in line.

While she was walking out, the woman told Houston police the same man approached her and said she dropped $20 on the ground. When she opened her wallet to tell the man it wasn't her money, the man insisted and then shoved the money towards her face, HPD said.

Police say the man took her debit card out of her wallet while being distracted by the money in her face.

Photo courtesy of Houston Police Robbery Division

The woman went home and realized all of her money had been taken out of her account at a Chase bank across from the grocery store at 4320 Ella Boulevard soon after she left the store, police say.

Surveillance video from Chase Bank showed the man from the grocery store and a second unknown woman using the stolen debit card to empty the first woman's account.

The man was described by Houston Police as a white male in his early to mid 60s and is stated by the woman as having an Eastern European accent.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.