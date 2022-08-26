Houston robbery suspect seen shirtless in latest heist, police say

A suspected thief who was most recently captured on video shirtless during a heist in Houston is being sought in connection with several robberies.

The unidentified man was seen walking into a drug store on Aug. 19 shirtless with a mask on, the Houston Police Department said. He allegedly walked up to the front counter and pulled out a knife before demanding money from the cash register.

He appeared to have tattoos all over his body, police said. He fled in a white Hyundai SUV.

Before that robbery, he attempted to rob another drug store but an employee yelled out for help, police said.

Investigators believe he is also responsible for six robberies in total since Feb. 17. He used a knife if all of those robberies except for one where he used a rifle, police said.

He was described as being 40 to 45 years of age, six feet tall and weighing between 230 and 260 pounds.