Former Rockets and Coogs stars Olajuwon and Drexler team up for new Clutch City uniforms

Reuters
The United States will provide additional arms and equipment to Ukraine for its ongoing fight against Russia's invasion, U.S. Secretary of Staten Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday. The announced $125 million worth of weapons, authorized under previously allowed "drawdowns" for Ukraine, comes amid other expected defense aid for Kyiv that could include about $300 million worth of laser-guided munitions to shoot down Russian drones, according to a document seen by Reuters and a U.S. official. The State Department, in its statement, said the Defense Department would also be making a separate announcement.